UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 724,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 740,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 433,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $24.20.

