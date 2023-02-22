UBS Group AG Purchases Shares of 670,340 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 670,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

