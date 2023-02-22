UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 96,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 398,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.