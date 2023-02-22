UBS Group AG Raises Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

