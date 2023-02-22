UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period.

BIGZ opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

