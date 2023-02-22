UBS Group AG Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.