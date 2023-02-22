UBS Group AG Sells 111,712 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 190.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo Profile

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.