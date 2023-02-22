UBS Group AG Sells 11,840 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,042 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Hasbro by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

HAS opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

