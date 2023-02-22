UBS Group AG Sells 120,646 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AES were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after purchasing an additional 191,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AES by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 16.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. AES’s payout ratio is -140.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

