UBS Group AG Sells 16,120 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $168.66 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $192.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.83.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

