UBS Group AG Sells 19,329 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after buying an additional 2,886,293 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after buying an additional 2,482,099 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after buying an additional 2,340,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45.

