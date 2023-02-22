UBS Group AG Sells 225,707 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,707 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

