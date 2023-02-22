UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 441,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

