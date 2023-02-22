UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in UGI were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 32.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

