Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) & Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Head to Head Survey

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upexi and Bon Natural Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Upexi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 1.73 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Bon Natural Life $29.91 million 0.53 $6.24 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upexi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -3.07% 6.87% 4.01% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Upexi and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.1% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upexi and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Upexi’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Volatility and Risk

Upexi has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upexi beats Bon Natural Life on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

(Get Rating)

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.