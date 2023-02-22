Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 427,531.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 427,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 328,241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,083.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 311,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $7,899,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

