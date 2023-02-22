Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,682,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $187,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,651,596 shares of company stock worth $44,964,269. Insiders own 22.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

