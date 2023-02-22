Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

