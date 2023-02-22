Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Trading Down 7.7% Following Weak Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $85.35 and last traded at $85.39. Approximately 23,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 131,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $2,985,679. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after buying an additional 1,083,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $22,893,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,647,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.33.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

