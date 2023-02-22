Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kennametal (KMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) recently:

2/10/2023 – Kennametal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE KMT opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

