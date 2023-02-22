WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

WCC stock opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $172.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

