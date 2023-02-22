Western Wealth Management LLC Has $34.35 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.15 and a 200 day moving average of $248.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

