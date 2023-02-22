Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,028,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 122,030 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,588,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,378,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

