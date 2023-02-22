Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Xcel Energy worth $83,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

