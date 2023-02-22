Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -693.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.