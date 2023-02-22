Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Yelp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 221,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,808 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,170,860 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

