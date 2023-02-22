Yum! Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of 71% compared to the average daily volume of 1,585 call options.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

