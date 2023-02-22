Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 2,142 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 347,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:FC opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $54.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

