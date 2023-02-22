Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 32.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 8.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.07. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,759,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,759,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

