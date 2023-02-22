Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MeridianLink by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 159.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $209,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,598.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

