105,772 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 105,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 210.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after buying an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

About Nomad Foods

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

