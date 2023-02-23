106,827 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $69,110,000. Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $12,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.0% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 362,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 362,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at DraftKings
In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DraftKings Stock Down 2.2 %
DraftKings stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.88.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.