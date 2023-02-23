106,827 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $69,110,000. Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $12,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.0% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 362,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 362,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

DraftKings stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

