22,195 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

