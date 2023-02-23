23,504 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.