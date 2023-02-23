2,408 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $146.66 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,412,201.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,647.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,537.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,987 shares of company stock worth $16,149,655 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

