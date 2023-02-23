3,732 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

