43,602 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.0 %

UBSI stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

