4,682 Shares in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ZimVie Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $41.98.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

