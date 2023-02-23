6,432 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,018,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.91.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.53. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

