7,572 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,572 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,961,000 after purchasing an additional 166,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of SM stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.