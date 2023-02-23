9,175 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Sleep Number Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $69.24.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

