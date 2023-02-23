9,337 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 329.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $9,468,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

