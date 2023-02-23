9,620 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KROS. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Keros Therapeutics

KROS stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $68.29.

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.