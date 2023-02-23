9,948 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after buying an additional 893,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,928,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,662,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.84. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

