AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.