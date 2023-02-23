Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $72,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 38.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 84.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

