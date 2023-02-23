Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Alamo Group worth $75,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $160.93 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

