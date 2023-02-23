Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 115.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexander’s by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALX stock opened at $219.99 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.96 and a 12 month high of $266.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.59.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Alexander’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.