Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Holdings Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,619 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,714,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

ALHC stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

