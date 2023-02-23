Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 182.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.4 %

ALGT stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.79 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,057 shares of company stock worth $842,391 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

